Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells 20,398 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 20,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $3,303,252.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,056,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Bora Chung sold 785 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total transaction of $115,308.65.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total value of $1,095,150.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $1,113,750.00.

NYSE:BILL opened at $178.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.68 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BILL. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $225,525,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.