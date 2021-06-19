Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells 20,200 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$1,393,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,258 shares in the company, valued at C$6,572,802.

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$68.37 on Friday. CCL Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$41.95 and a twelve month high of C$72.49. The stock has a market cap of C$12.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCL.B shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.50.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

