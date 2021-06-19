Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Sells 37,291 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,748,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $78.50 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.23. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,925.00, a P/E/G ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 3,703.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.