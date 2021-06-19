Insider Selling: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $327,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $677.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.15. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 1,122.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

