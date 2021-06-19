Insider Selling: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) SVP Sells $150,210.50 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $77.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.69. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $721.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. Analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CTRN shares. TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 133.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

