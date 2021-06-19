Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Sells 660,000 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $34,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,528,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,987,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shalom Meckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00.

Shares of DKNG opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.95. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

