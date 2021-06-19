Insider Selling: G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $223,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GTHX opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $881.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.24. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,474,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,426,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 316,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 262,986 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after buying an additional 251,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

