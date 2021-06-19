Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) President Sells 3,430 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $193,795.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 133,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,561,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Patrick Jr. Nelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $735,462.72.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $54.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.64. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.35.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

