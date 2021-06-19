Insider Selling: Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CFO Sells 9,910 Shares of Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $313,453.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shelly D. Guyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invitae alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $94,125.76.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 69.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Invitae by 2,443.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Invitae by 124.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at about $5,505,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.