Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Sells $119,268.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 900 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $119,268.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,664.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KRTX stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $146.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 1.86.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $20,815,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 296.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,237,000 after buying an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

