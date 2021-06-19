Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Sells $1,741,671.10 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $134.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.69. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.27 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $272,964,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 16,373.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,121,000 after acquiring an additional 846,835 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after acquiring an additional 759,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $78,572,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $71,401,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.72.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

