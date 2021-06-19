Insider Selling: MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) EVP Sells $26,495.00 in Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) EVP J. Scott Enright sold 5,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $26,495.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of MediaCo stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $8.88.
MediaCo Company Profile
Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.