Insider Selling: MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) EVP Sells $26,495.00 in Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) EVP J. Scott Enright sold 5,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $26,495.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MediaCo stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

