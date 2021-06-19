Insider Selling: Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CRO Sells $233,595.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $233,595.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,747.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dino Dimarino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $214,830.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $200,385.00.

Mimecast stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 118.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Mimecast by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

