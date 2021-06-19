Insider Selling: Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Director Sells $60,150.00 in Stock

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Director David A. Tenwick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $60,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Regional Health Properties stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Regional Health Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. Regional Health Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.25%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regional Health Properties stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of Regional Health Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of healthcare and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

