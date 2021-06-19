Insider Selling: SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Insider Sells 27,126 Shares of Stock

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 27,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $287,535.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel V. Malloy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Daniel V. Malloy sold 36,977 shares of SiriusPoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $382,711.95.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Daniel V. Malloy sold 61,964 shares of SiriusPoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $650,002.36.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 33.31%.

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at $2,682,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

