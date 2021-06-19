Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Integer were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Integer by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Integer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Integer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE ITGR opened at $90.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.36. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $98.93.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.10 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

