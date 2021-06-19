Inter Pipeline Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.
TSE IPL opened at C$20.39 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$11.23 and a 52 week high of C$20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.50.
Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.
See Also: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.