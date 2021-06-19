Inter Pipeline Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

TSE IPL opened at C$20.39 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$11.23 and a 52 week high of C$20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.50.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.89.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

