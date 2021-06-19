Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given a C$20.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.89.

Shares of IPL opened at C$20.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.50. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$11.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

