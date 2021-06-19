International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Receives Buy Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 204 ($2.67) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 220.15 ($2.88).

LON IAG opened at GBX 198.72 ($2.60) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 277.90 ($3.63). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 200.88.

In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

