International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMXI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,750. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $607.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 294.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

