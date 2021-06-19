Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the May 13th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 9.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VCV opened at $13.64 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

