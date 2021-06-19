Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. Investors Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.82. 4,001,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,393. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after buying an additional 1,584,593 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,471,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,833,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 96.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

