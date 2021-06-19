Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,262 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,420% compared to the average volume of 83 put options.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

