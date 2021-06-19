Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading 6.4% Higher

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) shares traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.09 and last traded at $32.06. 112,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,198,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $793,133.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $156,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,919 shares of company stock worth $3,873,992. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

