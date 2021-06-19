iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after acquiring an additional 724,609 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.92 and a 12 month high of $163.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

