iStar (NYSE:STAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

STAR stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88. iStar has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Analysts forecast that iStar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in iStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

