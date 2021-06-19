iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iSun is a commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised iSun from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

ISUN stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. iSun has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 million, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). iSun had a negative return on equity of 15.70% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iSun will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of iSun stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $344,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 13,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $208,761.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,999 shares of company stock worth $2,410,191 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISUN. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,343,000. Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of iSun during the first quarter worth $2,848,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSun during the first quarter worth $2,749,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iSun during the 1st quarter valued at $1,242,000. 15.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

