Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.96 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-5.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.66. 2,434,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,052. Jabil has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,098,899. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,352 shares of company stock worth $6,598,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.