Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Has $271.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,211,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 12.0% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $271,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 198,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,008,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $729,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,100 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 67,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,083,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,416,000 after purchasing an additional 110,864 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,643,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,191,390. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

