Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Purchases 6,781 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 460.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after acquiring an additional 208,986 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $670,667,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $371.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,329. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

