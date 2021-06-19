Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Takes Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 182,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Accolade as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACCD. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Accolade in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Accolade in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accolade in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Accolade in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.

Accolade stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 511,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,946. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.86. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -18.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. Accolade’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

