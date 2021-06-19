Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at SVB Leerink

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on JAZZ. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.63.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $177.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after purchasing an additional 179,674 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,428,000 after purchasing an additional 60,065 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

