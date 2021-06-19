Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at SVB Leerink

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on JAZZ. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.63.
Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $177.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $189.00.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after purchasing an additional 179,674 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,428,000 after purchasing an additional 60,065 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.