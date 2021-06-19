Jetcoin (JET) Achieves Market Cap of $575,423.85

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $575,423.85 and $741,946.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00059373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.64 or 0.00735696 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00043430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00083627 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

