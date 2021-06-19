JLB & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,081 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 104.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,484,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KLA by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,495,000 after purchasing an additional 326,116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,010,000 after purchasing an additional 253,781 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC traded down $13.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.48. 1,925,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,720. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

