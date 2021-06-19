JLB & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 2.8% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,560,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,492. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

