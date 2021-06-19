JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up about 2.3% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.26. 4,148,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,039. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 7,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $902,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,149,127.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $173,869.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,847,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,796 shares of company stock worth $9,811,570. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.