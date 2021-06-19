JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 2,233 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 2.5% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $76.23. 22,521,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,632,913. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $52.98 and a one year high of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.