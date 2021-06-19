JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 52 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 1.8% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $537.09. The stock had a trading volume of 861,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,046. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $409.17 and a 1 year high of $568.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.34.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,900.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.