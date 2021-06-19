JLB & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $67,572,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Polaris by 2,858.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after acquiring an additional 424,227 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 1,881.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 291,580 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $24,897,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PII. Wedbush boosted their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Polaris stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.99. 2,376,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,861. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.57. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

