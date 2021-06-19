JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.20 ($73.18).

Shares of ETR:JST opened at €51.50 ($60.59) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.75. The stock has a market cap of $767.35 million and a P/E ratio of 18.23. JOST Werke has a 52 week low of €27.20 ($32.00) and a 52 week high of €57.80 ($68.00). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €54.13.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

