JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €63.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €57.72 ($67.90).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €53.74 ($63.22) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €54.79.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

