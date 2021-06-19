JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 622,847 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 677.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,847 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.97% of Ambarella worth $71,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter worth $939,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter worth $435,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ambarella by 176.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ambarella by 142.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter worth $370,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $97.93 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.52.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.77.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $473,592.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

