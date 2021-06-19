JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 719,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CGI were worth $59,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIB. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 15.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CGI in the first quarter worth $110,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CGI by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in CGI in the first quarter worth $201,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $92.09.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIB. Raymond James raised their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

