JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 17,291 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,291 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $67,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,360 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,962,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after acquiring an additional 234,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,008,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,021,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,465,000 after acquiring an additional 126,236 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BR opened at $158.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.16. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.05 and a 1-year high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

