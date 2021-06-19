JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 225,963 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,683,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PROG were worth $72,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.23.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

