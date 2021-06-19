JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 225,963 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,683,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PROG were worth $72,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PRG stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.23.
PRG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.
