JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 371,921 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,921 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $61,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Bunge by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Bunge by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Bunge stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.88. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

