JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,578,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.09% of California Resources worth $62,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $408,693,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,668,000. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter worth $8,922,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $6,109,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRC opened at $32.59 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $6,652,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Roby acquired 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $300,663.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,051.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,791,281 shares of company stock valued at $85,966,057.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

