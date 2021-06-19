JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,197 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $61,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,971,000 after purchasing an additional 59,443 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 49,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $127.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.10. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

