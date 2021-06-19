JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) to Overweight

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $108.27 on Thursday. Eisai has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.89, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eisai had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

