JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) to Overweight

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.
OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $108.27 on Thursday. Eisai has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.89, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52.
Eisai Company Profile
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
Featured Article: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.