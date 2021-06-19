JT Stratford LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,486.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,630.08 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,308.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

